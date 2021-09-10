Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Man thrashed by villagers, arrested for attempting to rape minor in MP
bhopal news

Man thrashed by villagers, arrested for attempting to rape minor in MP

The 17-year-old girl informed the villagers and police that the man raped her twice in the past month and was blackmailing her with dire consequences if she refused further advances
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Representational image.

A man, who was allegedly trying to rape a minor girl, was thrashed by villagers in Shivpuri district on Thursday, said police.

The 17-year-old girl informed the villagers and police that 24-year-old Nadeem Khan raped her twice in the past month and was blackmailing her with dire consequences if she refused further advances, said Rajesh Chandel, superintendent of police, Shivpuri.

“On Thursday, Khan called her at Bharka Salon picnic spot and tried to rape her again but some villagers saw him. When the villagers spoke to the girl, she broke down and shared her ordeal,” he added.

Later, villagers tied the man up and beat him up. They also shot a video of the incident which went viral on social media on Friday.

Police arrested the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, SC/ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act and under relevant section of Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP, JD(U) men among 3 held for minor's rape

13,000 excess deaths in Bhopal since Covid outbreak

88 oxygen generation plants operational in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

16-yr-old hacked to death, stalker held in MP: cops
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP