Man thrashed by villagers, arrested for attempting to rape minor in MP

A man, who was allegedly trying to rape a minor girl, was thrashed by villagers in Shivpuri district on Thursday, said police.

The 17-year-old girl informed the villagers and police that 24-year-old Nadeem Khan raped her twice in the past month and was blackmailing her with dire consequences if she refused further advances, said Rajesh Chandel, superintendent of police, Shivpuri.

“On Thursday, Khan called her at Bharka Salon picnic spot and tried to rape her again but some villagers saw him. When the villagers spoke to the girl, she broke down and shared her ordeal,” he added.

Later, villagers tied the man up and beat him up. They also shot a video of the incident which went viral on social media on Friday.

Police arrested the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, SC/ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act and under relevant section of Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.