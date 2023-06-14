'Modi's father can come...': MP Cong leader sparks row. BJP hits back

Congress leader Arun Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the assembly polls in his state Madhya Pradesh. However, the former state Congress chief dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father to declare his party's strength in the poll-bound state."Modi ji can come. His senior, if any, can come. Nadda ji is coming here anyway. Modi's father can also come here if he wants, we have no objection. But there is wind of favour for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, for change - we can see this clearly," Yadav told reporters.Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawala hit back at the Congress leader, tweeting, “After Maut Ka Saudagar, Kabr khudegi Modi ki, Aukat dikha denge, Hitler ki maut marega, Abusing Modi samaj, Modi ki hatya ke liye tatpar raho, NOW one more abuse on PM MODI’s late father by MP Congress leader Arun Yadav. THIS IS MOHABBAT KI DUKAN OR GAALI GALAUJ KE BHAIJAAN?”

Congress leader Arun Yadav claimed there is wind of favour for Congress in Madhya Pradesh,(Twitter/ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhya Pradesh along with Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh go to polls later this year. Buoyed by its victory in Karnataka, the Congress is hoping to wrest MP and the other two states in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has already launched the party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh by announcing five guarantees.The five guarantees included implementation of old pension scheme, LPG cylinder for ₹500, ₹1,500 per month for women, free electricity up to 100 units and half bill up to 200 units and resumption of the farm loan waiver scheme announced in 2018.In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, the Congress had won the state after ending BJP's 15-year-rule. Kamal Nath had been sworn-in as the chief minister after he was chosen over Jyotiraditya Scindia by the party high command.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Nath's government plunged into crisis in early 2020 following resignations of 23 MLAs including six ministers, who owed allegiance to Scindia. Nath had to resign hours before the floor test and BJP formed government again under the chief ministership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail