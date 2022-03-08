MP ahead in implementing pro-women schemes, says CM Shivraj
Madhya Pradesh has created history in the field of women empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on the occasion of International Women's Day.
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday marked the International Women's Day at a state-level programme in Dewas. Bharatiya Janata Party president and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda also attended the event along with several top ministers of the state government.
During the International Women's Day celebrations, Chouhan hailed his government's achievements in empowering the women of the state.
"Madhya Pradesh is ahead in the implementation of all schemes like Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandan Yojana, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana, Registry in the name of women of Pradhan Mantri Awas, Ujjwala connection, ration supply, Aajeevika mission etc," the chief minister said.
After unveiling the event with 'kanya pujan', the chief minister and Nadda handed over the handed over keys of nutritional food plant to women self-help groups on the occasion.
"Earlier, I used to work as a labourer. Since the year 2017, work has been started in Aajeevika Mission by forming self-help groups. Today I have turned into an owner from labourer," Durga Bai Parmar, the president of the nutrition food plant, said.
Chouhan also disbursed loans worth ₹300 crore to women self-help groups through bank linkage. The chief minister also provided tool kits to women involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission.
The chief minister announced several women welfare schemes on the occasion.
> Women’s Finance Development Corporation will be strengthened
> CM Nari Samman Kosh will be set up in the state at a cost of ₹100 crores
> Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyam Shakti Yojana will be lauunched
> Industrial parks will be developed in Indore and Bhopal to promote women’s enterprises
"Madhya Pradesh is leading in the country in women empowerment. Earlier, nutritional food was being prepared through contractors. Now women self-help groups in the state will do this work. It will give new vision and direction to women empowerment. Women will generate about ₹800 crore every year," Nadda said.
"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had launched Poshan Abhiyan in the year 2018 for women empowerment through which, women and children are being empowered by providing nutritious food. 74 lakh self-help groups engaging 8 crore women have been formed in the country," he added.
