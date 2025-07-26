MP: Army soldier, wife found dead in Gwalior; death by suicide suspected

Gwalior: A 26-year-old army soldier and his wife were found dead on Friday evening around five km away from their Gwalior house in Madhya Pradesh, with preliminary investigations suggesting death by suicide, police said. A passerby found the couple hanging in the forest behind the Chitrakoot Dham Siddheshwar temple at Cancer Pahariya and alerted the police. (Representative photo)

“It is suspected to be death by suicide, but the exact reason will be known after postmortem,” city superintendent of police of Gwalior Heena Khan said.

Police identified the deceased as an army soldier who was posted in Jalandhar and his wife, a 25-year-old woman from Haryana. “A team of police have thoroughly searched the bodies, but no suicide note was found. The deceased were identified from their Aadhar card. The couple had a love marriage two years ago by going against the family,” a police officer said.

According to a relative of the soldier, the couple started fighting a few months after their marriage and had filed for a divorce six months ago. “The case was going on. The woman was living in Haryana, and we don’t know when she came to Gwalior,” he said.

“Police are investigating the matter and trying to find out the reason behind this extreme step,” the officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290