Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi worker dies by suicide after public assault; 4 held

Bhopal: Four people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the suicide of a 25-year-old anganwadi worker who was physically assaulted by nine villagers for allegedly talking to a worker in the electricity department in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. Five others remain at large, police said. The woman, who had filed a police complaint on July 22 against nine villagers, including family members of the lineman, consumed a poisonous substance on Wednesday (Representative photo)

Police station in-charge Kanwan Abhay Nema said they have registered a case against nine people, including a minor, for abetment of suicide.

The woman, who had filed a police complaint on July 22 against nine villagers, including family members of the lineman, consumed a poisonous substance on Wednesday, her brother said.

She died at a hospital while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

The anganwadi worker had reported to the centre for duty on Monday, superintendent of police of Dhar district Manoj Kumar Singh said. “She was talking to a lineman at the centre when four women and three men came and beat her up. They tore her clothes, snatched her mobile, and dragged her for a kilometre by her hair. They went to the police station, but neither party filed any complaint,” he said.

The next day, the worker gave a written complaint at the police station. “Police have immediately registered the case of voluntarily causing hurt and preventing a public servant from performing his/her duty,” Singh said.

“She consumed poison on July 22. The family took her first to Dhar and then to Indore, where she died during treatment,” he added.

The brother said, “My sister was traumatised after the incident. She said that she used to treat the lineman as her brother, but his family and villagers humiliated her publicly by making false accusations.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000