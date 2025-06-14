Former MP’s son found dead in his Udaipur library; police suspect death by suicide

Udaipur: The son of a former member of parliament (MP) was found dead at a library in Udaipur on Saturday morning in a suspected case of death by suicide, police said. The police are probing the case from all angles, police said. (Representative photo)

The 40-year-old deceased owned the library where students used to come to study, Ambamata station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Soni said. “Around 7 am, students arrived to study as usual and called out his name. They entered the inner room when he did not respond and found him lying unresponsive on the floor,” Soni added.

A police team arrived at the library, collected evidence, and sent the body to the MB Hospital mortuary for postmortem. “The actual cause of death will be confirmed after the medical report,” Soni said.

He added, “A piece of a towel was hanging from a hook on the ceiling, raising suspicion that he may have attempted to hang himself and the knot might have loosened. The police are currently investigating.”

The deceased’s father had passed away during the pandemic.

Local political leaders visited the grieving family on Saturday. “The victim was a bright student who had contributed to creative initiatives in tribal areas. The party would ensure a thorough inquiry into the incident,” one of the leaders said.

The police are probing the case from all angles. “The body has been sent for an autopsy. We are probing whether he had any recent mental stress that led to the extreme step,” the SHO said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290