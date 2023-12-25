MP cabinet news LIVE: Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among new ministers
New cabinet ministers will be administered oath in Madhya Pradesh on Monday by governor Mangubhai Patel.
After meeting with Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhawan in the state capital on Monday morning, CM Yadav told reporters that the new cabinet members would be sworn in and dedicated to improving the state.
“At 3:30 pm today, the governor will administer the oath to the members of our new cabinet. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national chief JP Nadda, state BJP chief VD Sharma, and all senior party leaders, the new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state,” CM Yadav said.
- Dec 25, 2023 03:41 PM IST
MP cabinet news LIVE: Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya take oath
Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, who resigned from Parliament get inducted into CM Mohan Yadav’s cabinet.Dec 25, 2023 03:35 PM IST
MP cabinet news LIVE: New ministers take oath
Oath ceremony beginsDec 25, 2023 03:29 PM IST
MP cabinet news LIVE: ‘A balanced cabinet’
A BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that CM Mohan Yadav’s Cabinet will have new faces and senior leaders, including members of Parliament, who successfully contested the state assembly elections. Some ministers in the previous government were also likely to be sworn in.Dec 25, 2023 03:26 PM IST
MP cabinet news LIVE: Cabinet expansion after landslide win
In the assembly elections held last month, the BJP won 163 seats and Congress 66.Dec 25, 2023 03:21 PM IST
MP cabinet news LIVE: New cabinet will work for betterment of Madhya Pradesh, says CM Yadav
"The new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda and state party chief VD Sharma," said CM Mohan Yadav, who met Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday eveningDec 25, 2023 03:17 PM IST
MP cabinet news LIVE: How strong will be Mohan Yadav’s team?
The MP cabinet headed by Yadav has two deputy chief ministers- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.
The maximum strength of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 MLAs, can be 35, including the CM.Dec 25, 2023 03:12 PM IST
MP cabinet news LIVE: New ministers to be administered oath today
The new cabinet ministers will be administered oath at 3.30 pm on Monday by governor Mangubhai Patel
