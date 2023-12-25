MP cabinet news LIVE: Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among new ministers

New cabinet ministers will be administered oath in Madhya Pradesh on Monday by governor Mangubhai Patel. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron Ko Samarpit' programme, in Indore, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

After meeting with Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhawan in the state capital on Monday morning, CM Yadav told reporters that the new cabinet members would be sworn in and dedicated to improving the state.

“At 3:30 pm today, the governor will administer the oath to the members of our new cabinet. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national chief JP Nadda, state BJP chief VD Sharma, and all senior party leaders, the new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state,” CM Yadav said.