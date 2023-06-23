A deputy collector posted at Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh has resigned from her post after she was allegedly denied leave to attend an international function and an inaugural function of her new house.

MP: Chhatarpur deputy collector resigns after being denied leave

Nisha Bangre, a Buddhist, has applied for leave to attend International All Religion Peace Conference and World Peace Prize Award Ceremony on June 25 at Amla, Betul.

In her resignation sent on May 19, Bangre mentioned that there was an inaugural function of her new house on June 25 but she was denied leave.

According to her, SK Sendre, Under Secretary (Personnel) of the department, sent a letter on June 15 denying permission citing MP Civil Services Conduct Rules.

On June 22, Bangre wrote to the principal secretary, general administration department (GAD). “I would like to inform you that I am deeply hurt by the letter under the subject of the department not allowing me to be present in the inauguration program of my own house,” reads the resignation letter.

“My religious sentiments have been irreparably damaged by not allowing me to have darshan of the mortal remains of ‘Tathagata Buddha’, the ambassador of world peace in the said programme,” she wrote.

In the programme, representatives of all religions from about 11 countries will participate. The ashes of Tathagat Buddha will be brought from Sri Lanka. The programme is being organised by NGO Gagan Malik Foundation.

“Therefore, I do not consider it appropriate to continue on the post of deputy collector by compromising my fundamental rights, religious beliefs and constitutional values. That’s why I resign from the post of deputy collector with immediate effect,” the letter further reads.

However, GAD is yet the accept the resignation.

Speaking to local media persons, Bangre said, she was not allowed to attend these events, possibly for political reasons.

