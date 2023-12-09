MP: Doctor, 3 others held for disposing of body of patient who died of negligence

A Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery qualified practitioner, his brother and two staffers of a clinic were arrested for disposing of the body of a patient after his death due to administering a wrong injection in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, said police on Friday. (Representative Photo)

Police found the body of Pussu Rathore (60), a native of Lahgadua village, from a canal of Bargi Dam in Jabalpur on December 4 he was, however, identified on Thursday (December 7).

Chhindawara superintendent of police (SP) Vinayak Verma said that the incident took place in Amarwada on the intervening night of December 2 and 3.

Police identified the four accused as Deepak Srivastava, his brother Devendra Srivastava, staff member Pradeep Daheria and Kapil Malavi. All were arrested on Friday after the prime accused, Deepak, confessed to the crime.

“Rathore was having trouble breathing. He went to his (Deepak) clinic in Amarwada on the afternoon of December 2. The doctor gave him saline and administered an injection. Rathore started feeling uneasy after the injection. The doctor took him to another room of the clinic and laid him down on a bed where he died,” SP Verma said.

According to the police, Deepak has been giving allopathy treatment for the past 10 years in Amarwada.

“The doctor did not inform his family members but kept waiting for the night. Later, Deepak along with Devendra, Pradeep and Kapil, kept the body in a car and threw it in a canal, 250 km away from his clinic. Rathore’s body was found in Gokalpur canal in Jabalpur on December 4,” he added.

The accused were arrested after the police began looking for Rathore following a missing complaint from the family members. On Thursday, the body was identified by the family members in Jabalpur and police interrogated the doctor as he was last seen at Deepak’s clinic, SP Verma said.

A first information report has been registered under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code, said police.