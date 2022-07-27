MP family gets ₹3,400 crore power bill. 1 official sacked, another suspended
BHOPAL/GWALIOR: A Madhya Pradesh electricity department employee has been sacked and another suspended after a Gwalior family received an electricity bill of ₹3,400 crore for a month.
It was a mistake, energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said on Tuesday when it emerged that two members of the family in Gwalior’s Shiv Vihar colony were hospitalised after getting the electricity department’s text message about their electricity bill.
The family said Priyanka Gupta and her father Rajendra Prasad Gupta complained of uneasiness when they received the message that they had run up a power bill of ₹34,19,53,25,293 and were hospitalised. Priyanka Gupta’s husband Sanjeev Kankane said his father-in-law’s blood pressure also shot up due to the bill.
The bill, released on July 20, was cross-verified through the portal of the Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (MPMKVVC) but was found to be correct, he said, according to PTI.
The minister, who ordered a quick inquiry into the matter, said it transpired that an electricity department employee mentioned the electricity consumer’s number instead of the power consumption in the system.
“After that, this bill was generated. Now the house bill has been reduced to ₹1,300,” he said, announcing that the services of one employee have been terminated and another suspended. “Also, a show cause notice has been issued to the junior engineer concerned,” Tomar added.
The state-run power utility company’s general manager Nitin Manglik said, “This is a human error and has been rectified”.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
