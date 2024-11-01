Menu Explore
MP man, 2 sons killed over decade-old land dispute in Dindori; 3rd son in hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 01, 2024 09:40 PM IST

Police station in-charge Durga Das Nagpure said that the incident took place between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday.

BHOPAL: A 65-year-old man and his two sons were beaten to death over a decade-old dispute over 22 acres of land in eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, police said on Friday.

Police said the man’s third son is fighting for his life (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the man’s third son is fighting for his life (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the deceased as Dharam Singh Maravi, 65 and his two sons, Shivraj Maravi, 40 and Raghuraj Maravi, 35, residents of Raghopur Sani. Dharam Singh’s third son, Ramraj Maravi, 28, is critical. He was taken to the district hospital and his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

Gardasari police station in-charge Durga Das Nagpure said that the incident took place between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday.

Nagpure said the police received information at 7 pm. A first information report (FIR) has been registered for murder and rioting against the seven accused. “Three of them have been detained and a search for the remaining accused is on,” he said.

A relative of the victims, Kunwar Singh, said Dharam Singh and his sons were thrashed by a group of 20-25 people when they were spotted making a video of the family of the accused, Patiram Maravi, illegally harvesting the paddy crop on the disputed land. “About 20 to 25 people gathered and caught all four and took them to the field and thrashed them with sticks and axes,” he added.

