Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP mega vaccine drive: Over 1.2 million jabbed against Covid today, CM lauds feat
bhopal news

MP mega vaccine drive: Over 1.2 million jabbed against Covid today, CM lauds feat

As of 8pm, 12,57,915 people were inoculated with the shot during the day, according to the state’s directorate of health services.
Madhya Pradesh government has set itself a target of administering both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the entire eligible population in the state by the end of this month (December 31).(AFP | Representational image)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

More than 1.2 million people were administered a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during a mega vaccination campaign in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the first of the three such drives announced this month to achieve 100 per cent vaccine coverage in the state.

As of 8pm, 12,57,915 people were inoculated with the shot during the day, according to the state’s directorate of health services.

According to data from the Co-WIN dashboard at 10.25pm, 12,94,516 doses were administered in the state. Overall, 9,23,58,688 doses, consisting of 5,15,25,179 first doses and 4,08,33,509 second doses, have been administered across the state so far. Indore continued to top the list of districts with the maximum inoculations with 56,61,410 doses of the vaccine administered so far.

Also read | India reports 8,439 new Covid-19 cases, 23.7% higher than yesterday

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the people of the state for what he hailed as “record vaccinations” on the day. “The public participation model has been important in the achievement of the state,” Chouhan’s office quoted him as saying.

RELATED STORIES

The state government has set itself a target of administering both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the entire eligible population in the state by the end of this month (December 31).

The next similar campaigns will be held on December 16 and 22, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Meanwhile, 14 people tested positive in the state for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours with no report of fresh fatalities. The total confirmed infections rose to 7,93,288 and the death toll stood at 10,529, according to a report by news agency PTI. The state currently has 140 active cases of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP