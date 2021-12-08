India reports 8,439 new Covid-19 cases, 23.7% higher than yesterday

India on Wednesday reported 8,439 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. It is 23.7% higher than Tuesday when the total caseload saw a rise of 6,822, according to the data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The cumulative now stands at 3,46,56,822 including 473,952 deaths, according to the health ministry.

The active caseload fell lowest in the last 555 days and now stands at 93,733. With 0.27 per cent, it currently accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate also slightly increased as it reached 0.70 per cent on Wednesday. It has been less than two per cent for the last 65 days, while the weekly positivity rate (0.76%) remained below one per cent.

The country has administered 1.29 billion vaccine doses so far, the health ministry also said.

Meanwhile, 23 people are found to be infected with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 in India. So far, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan have reported Omicron infections in international passengers in the country.

The Omicron variant first emerged in southern Africa late last month. The scientists there identified the fast-spreading strain in one of the samples taken from Botswana. Since then, Omicron has spread to two dozen countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorised Omicron ‘variant of concern’ due to its highly contagious nature. The world body also warned people to remain cautious and asked to follow the health protocol strictly.

In view of the Omicron, the Indian government implemented strict measures for international travellers, especially those who are arriving from Omicron-hit places, categorised as ‘at risk’ countries.