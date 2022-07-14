MP official says voting right, democracy ‘biggest mistake’; govt orders transfer

A Madhya Pradesh government official has come under fire for controversial remarks on voting and democracy, after he called them “the biggest mistakes” of the nation. In a widely shared video that Hindustan Times has heard Shivpuri additional district magistrate (ADM) Umesh Shukla makes the comment before Wednesday's last phase of polls for local body elections.

According to news agency PTI, a group of employees went to apprise Shukla on Tuesday of their inability to vote owing to shortage of ballot papers. They also requested him to make sure they are able to exercise their right to do so. Then, Shukla - as seen and heard in the video - asks the group how they might be harmed if their names were not included.

"What have you got by voting so far? How many corrupt leaders have we produced? I think that the right to vote and democracy is the biggest mistake of the nation," the ADM said.

The comments drew the attention of Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, who called it a “serious matter'”. At the time of writing, no action has been taken by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government, but the minister has indicated Shukla will be transferred.

Employees performing poll duties are given the facility to cast votes via postal ballots.