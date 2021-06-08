MP stops use of Anti-fungal jabs after 77 suffer adverse reaction

The Madhya Pradesh government has stopped the use of amphotericin B injections made by a particular company after 77 patients suffering from ‘black fungus’ (mucormycosis) infection in Sagar and Jabalpur districts showed adverse reaction to the shots, a health department official said.

Amphotericin B is a last-line drug used to treat the lethal fungal infection, which has attained epidemic proportions during the second wave of Covid-19. The injections in question were manufactured by Affy Pharma Private Limited and supplied to three government hospitals in Sagar, Indore, and Jabalpur.

“The patients showing adverse reaction to the injection complained of fever, vomiting, chills and fluctuation in blood pressure and were finally stabilised through symptomatic treatment,” said Dr Umesh Patel, public relation officer of Bundelkhand Medical College.

“We have been manufacturing these injections since 2019 and no adverse reactions have been reported since then. These are common side-effects of the injections. Our expert team of doctors and scientists has contacted the state government to give an explanation,” said Rajesh Mishra, finance manager, Affy Pharma Private Limited.