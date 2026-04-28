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Odisha to reuse 50 per cent of used water by 2036

Odisha to reuse 50 per cent of used water by 2036

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, The state government on Tuesday came up with a new policy with an aim to reuse at least 50 per cent of used water by 2036, when Odisha will complete 100 years of formation.

Odisha to reuse 50 per cent of used water by 2036

The Housing and Urban Development Department has notified the Policy on Reuse of Treated Used Water of Urban Odisha, 2026.

In a move towards ensuring water sustainability and advancing a circular economy in urban development, the policy provides a comprehensive roadmap to transform used water from a waste by-product into a valuable economic resource, addressing the growing seasonal and spatial water stress across urban centres of the state, said a statement issued by the H&UD department.

It sets ambitious and time-bound targets, including achieving 100 per cent collection, conveyance, and treatment of used water across all Urban Local Bodies by 2030, ensuring at least 20 per cent reuse of treated water by the same year, and scaling up reuse to a minimum of 50 per cent by 2036, the department said.

The policy mandates that in cities where sewerage systems and sewage treatment plants are already operational, at least 20 per cent reuse must be achieved within six months of notification, while in areas under development, targets will apply within six months of commissioning of the infrastructure.

Aligned with the National Framework on Safe Reuse of Treated Water and the objectives of AMRUT 2.0, the Policy positions Odisha as a leading state in sustainable urban water management and environmental stewardship.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Odisha to reuse 50 per cent of used water by 2036
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