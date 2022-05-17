Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On violence in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, Digvijaya Singh's questions for district administration

At least one person was injured after a mob threw stones and resorted to arson following an attempt to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Muslim shrine.
Digvijaya Singh (File Photo)
Published on May 17, 2022 10:55 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

As Madhya Pradesh witnessed another episode of communal violence, this time in Neemuch, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said he questioned the district administration about the incident. “I am sharing videos sent to me by people of last night’s incident in Neemuch. Last night itself I called up the district collector and Superintendent of Police. They assured me of action against the culprits. I asked the district administration the following questions,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

“Question 1: Was your permission taken to install Lord Hanuman’s idol? Answer: No. Question 2: The land on which the state was installed, is it private or government property? Answer: Government,” the former chief minister posted.

Singh’s third query was if it was a crime to install idol on a government land, without permission; yes, he said was the response. The fourth was about action against those who illegally installed the idol. “We will act on the basis of CCTV footage,” he quoted the officials as saying.

 

“Question 5: Who all pelted stones? Answer: People from both sides. Question 6: Have you acted or will you act against people from both sides? Answer: We will analyse CCTV footage and then take action. Question 7: Was the mosque burnt? Answer: There is fire in some parts,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister further wrote.

 

The 75-year-old politician also said district officials not to be ‘pressurised,’ claiming that a leader of the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stays in the locality where clashes broke out.

 

The Rajya Sabha MP concluded, “My humble request to the people of Neemuch. Politicians instigate fights, but only poor and innocent people lose their lives.”

 

Since April, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed sporadic incidents of communal violence. Khargone was the first to witness riots; on April 10, clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti rally.

