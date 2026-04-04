Anuppur , One person was killed and 7-10 others were trapped in the debris after a four-storey building collapsed in Kotma town in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, police said. One killed, 7-10 feared trapped as 4-storey lodge collapses in MP: Official

An official identified the ill-fated building as 'Aggarwal Lodge' located near a bus stand.

The incident occurred at 5.30 pm, eyewitnesses said, adding that a loud explosion-like sound was heard when the structure collapsed, triggering massive dust clouds.

One person was found dead, while 7-10 others are still trapped in the debris, Anuppur Superintendent of Police Moti-ur-Rehman told reporters.

Describing the accident as tragic, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the authorities have been directed to rush to the spot and ensure relief and treatment.

At the time of the accident, the area was teeming with passengers of the bus stand as well as those involved in construction work on an adjacent plot, officials added.

"The building was approximately 10 years old. The ongoing work nearby may have contributed to the incident," the SP said.

The district administration called in expert rescue teams from government-run SECL's facility in Jamuna Kotma and also from JMS, a coal mining firm.

"SECL teams and modern machinery have been deployed in rescue and relief operations. The Kotma and Anuppur district hospitals have been placed on high alert," the official added.

Expressing grief over the incident, CM Yadav said in a statement, "The collapse of a hotel building in the Kotma Municipality area of Anuppur district is tragic. The death of a civilian is painful. The NDRF team has left for the scene."

He said that instructions have been given to minister in-charge Dilip Jaiswal and officials to rush to the spot and ensure relief and treatment. Three civilians have been rescued and safely evacuated, he said.

"May God grant the deceased a place in his feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear the grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.