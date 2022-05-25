Postal official placed IPL bets with ₹1 crore deposited by 20 customers, caught
BHOPAL/SAGAR: A postal department official in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested on charges that he spent money handed over by customers for fixed deposit accounts on gambling, police said on Wednesday.
Police said they started investigating sub-postmaster Vishal Ahirwar when some customers turned up at the post office to withdraw money but were told that there was no record of their deposits. As word spread, other customers also inquired about the deposits.
So far, police have received 20 complaints about missing deposits worth ₹1 crore. Ahirwar was arrested on May 20 and remanded in police custody till May 26. He is accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust.
Vishal Ahirwar, the sub-postmaster posted at Bajaria post office of Sagar district’s Bina town, said: “A few days ago, nine consumers approached the post office to withdraw money from the time deposit but they didn’t find their record. They showed their passbook to the cashier and he informed them that no money has been deposited in their names.”
When Ahirwar couldn’t explain the discrepancy, the customers approached the police. In the interrogation, police found that Ahirwar used the money to place bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, said Dhurve.
Ahirwar told the police that he intended to return the money once he won. But he kept losing money.
Dhurve said he expected more people, mostly from the rural belt, to come forward to complain.
When police checked with the postal department, it transpired that Ahirwar faced accusations of embezzlement of government funds when he was posted at the Khimlasa post office. But he was given a clean chit in an inquiry.
The sub-postmaster Vishal Ahirwar was posted at Bajaria post office of Bina town of the district and in the past two years, he duped at least 20 people.
Yediyurappa indicates bigger role for son in Karnataka BJP
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday indicated the possibility of a bigger role for his son and the state Vice President B Y Vijayendra in the party, a day after Vijayendra was denied a ticket to contest the MLC polls. "I'm confident that the BJP will get a clear majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next elections, and come back to power," he added.
Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal sent to judicial custody till June 8
A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to judicial custody till June 8 in the mining case. Singhal was in the custody of Enforcement Directorate since her arrest on May 11. The probe agency carried out raids at the premises of Ranchi-based builder Anil Jha and another person named Vishal Chaudhary, news agency ANI had reported.
Bihar hooch tragedy: Toll rises to 13
The toll from the suspected hooch tragedy went up to 13 as four more people died in Bihar's Aurangabad late on Tuesday. Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said the hooch is suspected to have been brought from Jharkhand and supplied to sellers in bordering villages of Gaya and Aurangabad. Gaya's senior police superintendent Harpreet Kaur said Santosh Chaudhary, the alleged main supplier, and his four associates have been arrested.
'Why not women?' Karnataka Congress leader slams party over ticket distribution
Karnataka Congress general secretary Kavitha Reddy lashed out at her party for not giving 'fair representation to women' while picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council elections, news agency ANI reported Wednesday. In a self-made video, Reddy said that it is 'disturbing' to see that women have not been given representation in the state legislative council. The Congress has announced M Nagaraju Yadav and K Abdul Jabbar as its candidates.
PM Modi and Karnataka CM announce ex-gratia for Hubli road accident victims
Eight people were killed and about 26 others were injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road during the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The bus was heading from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to Bengaluru, while the truck was coming in the opposite direction. The incident occurred when the bus driver allegedly lost control while trying to overtake a tractor and hit the truck head-on, police said.
