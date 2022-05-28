President Kovind to visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple tomorrow: All you need to know

President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude his 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday in the city of Ujjain. The President will first inaugurate the 59th convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Ayurved Mahasammelan, after which he will visit the famous Mahakal Temple.

President Kovind will be accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind. On Saturday, Ujjain's Collector Ashish Singh reviewed preparations ahead of the arrival of India's First Citizen and the First Lady.

Here's all you need to know about President Kovind's visit to Mahakal Temple:

(1.) VIP ‘darshan’ will remain closed from 7am to 1pm, while general public's entry will be restricted between 12:15pm and 12:45pm. General visitors will enter from gate number 4 (in front of Ganesh Temple) via Marble ‘Galiara’ and Kartik Mandap, and exit via the same route.

(2.) A no drone zone has been announced, with immediate effect, in areas within two kilometres of helipad, Circuit House, Mahakal Temple and Kalidas Academy. Any drone being operated in the areas will be destroyed and action taken against the operator under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(3.) A total of five sectors have been declared as ‘VIP sectors.’ Citizens have been requested to use these routes, from 9am to 1pm, only if absolutely necessary.

(4.) Adequate number of passes have been issued for media coverage, keeping in view the security arrangements. Also, reports of neglect of the media by the district administration have been described as ‘misleading’ and ‘untrue.’

(5.) Also, according to Hindustan Times'sister publication Livehindustan, President Kovind will spend 90 minutes at the convention and 45 minutes at the temple.

