Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / President Kovind to visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple tomorrow: All you need to know
bhopal news

President Kovind to visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple tomorrow: All you need to know

Sunday will be the second and final day of the President's visit to Madhya Pradesh. 
Bhopal, May 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind addresses a function on the subject 'One-Nation-One Health System is the need of Hour' organised by the Arogya Bharati, in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude his 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday in the city of Ujjain. The President will first inaugurate the 59th convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Ayurved Mahasammelan, after which he will visit the famous Mahakal Temple.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Expansion work of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple complex underway

President Kovind will be accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind. On Saturday, Ujjain's Collector Ashish Singh reviewed preparations ahead of the arrival of India's First Citizen and the First Lady.

RELATED STORIES

Here's all you need to know about President Kovind's visit to Mahakal Temple:

(1.) VIP ‘darshan’ will remain closed from 7am to 1pm, while general public's entry will be restricted between 12:15pm and 12:45pm. General visitors will enter from gate number 4 (in front of Ganesh Temple) via Marble ‘Galiara’ and Kartik Mandap, and exit via the same route.

(2.) A no drone zone has been announced, with immediate effect, in areas within two kilometres of helipad, Circuit House, Mahakal Temple and Kalidas Academy. Any drone being operated in the areas will be destroyed and action taken against the operator under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(3.) A total of five sectors have been declared as ‘VIP sectors.’ Citizens have been requested to use these routes, from 9am to 1pm, only if absolutely necessary.

(4.) Adequate number of passes have been issued for media coverage, keeping in view the security arrangements. Also, reports of neglect of the media by the district administration have been described as ‘misleading’ and ‘untrue.’

(5.) Also, according to Hindustan Times'sister publication Livehindustan, President Kovind will spend 90 minutes at the convention and 45 minutes at the temple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ram nath kovind ujjain district madhya pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP