Madhya Pradesh: Expansion work of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple complex underway

The expansion work of Mahakal Temple Corridor is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain as its first phase is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The expansion work is worth ₹750 crore, said Ujjain DM Ashish Singh.

The first phase of the project, worth nearly ₹350 crore, is 95 per cent completed, he said adding that the leftover work will be completed in 10-15 days.

"The temple complex is spread across two and a half hectares which will be expanded to 20 hectares. If the Rudrasagar is also included then it is 40 hectares," Singh said.

He also said that Rudrasagar lake, which is spread over 20 hectares, has been made sewage-free. "In the next few days, clean water will be filled in it from the Shipra river," he added.

Singh also said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the complex in June.