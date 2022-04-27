Madhya Pradesh: Expansion work of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple complex underway
The expansion work of Mahakal Temple Corridor is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain as its first phase is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The expansion work is worth ₹750 crore, said Ujjain DM Ashish Singh.
The first phase of the project, worth nearly ₹350 crore, is 95 per cent completed, he said adding that the leftover work will be completed in 10-15 days.
"The temple complex is spread across two and a half hectares which will be expanded to 20 hectares. If the Rudrasagar is also included then it is 40 hectares," Singh said.
He also said that Rudrasagar lake, which is spread over 20 hectares, has been made sewage-free. "In the next few days, clean water will be filled in it from the Shipra river," he added.
Singh also said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the complex in June.
Two more students test Covid positive in Lucknow
Two Class 9 girls – one from St Joseph's Cathedral Senior Secondary School and another from Delhi Public School, Indira Nagar branch – tested positive for Covid-19, on Wednesday. Last week, two students of La Martiniere Girls College had tested positive. The CBSE Board exams will continue as scheduled, Fr Anil Parker, principal, St Joseph's Cathedral Senior Secondary School said. The management of DPS said they got the report of a Class 9 girl of their school, who tested positive for Covid-19.
CM hits out at Modi, says Maharashtra cannot be blamed for high fuel prices
Hours after prime minister Narendra Modi blamed Maharashtra and other non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states for the high fuel prices, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called it unfair and said the difference between the state and Central taxes was negligible. Modi chaired a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation with the chief ministers of all states on Wednesday. The Maharashtra government, however, did not follow suit, resulting in high fuel prices compared to neighbouring states.
Rickshaw driver held for sexual harassment of minor girl in Pune
The Hinjewadi police on Tuesday arrested an autorickshaw driver accused of sexual harassment of a minor girl returning from tuitions on April 22. The police nabbed the accused after matching the series number of autos visible in the partial picture of the vehicle extracted from a CCTV camera footage. The police arrested the accused after receiving information that the man was coming to Mankar chowk in Wakad on Tuesday.
Survivors of Prayagraj multiple murders forced to spend life in pain
A woman and two children each have survived in three of the five major incidents of multiple murders in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj. They are now forced to spend their lives without their loved ones. The house is now locked until police investigations get over. Vijay Shankar Tiwari second son, Monu, survived as he was in Surat. Monu is still in terror. Vimlesh Pandey wife, Usha, aged around 50 years was found seriously injured and unconscious.
Two booked under atrocity act over scuffle at village jatra
The Pune rural police are on a lookout for two men booked in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for allegedly assaulting two scrap pickers for dancing in a public religious procession (jatra) in Jejuri. A complaint was lodged by Akshay Bajirao Khalve, 22, a resident of Waghapur area of Purandar taluka of Pune district. Pune rural police, deputy superintendent of police, Bhor division, Dhananjay Patil is investigating the case.
