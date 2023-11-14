Rahul Gandhi questions BJP over Union minister’s son’s video, asks what action taken

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an alleged video of a Union minister’s son speaking about hundreds of crores of rupees and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not send federal agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax (IT) department to probe the same. Gandhi was speaking in Harda ahead of the November 17 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. (Rahul Gandhi)

Gandhi was speaking in Harda ahead of the November 17 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh results of which will be declared on December 3.

Gandhi was speaking about a video which showed the son of a Union minister “stealing money of farmers, the poor and labourers”.

“The BJP government has broken all records of corruption. You must have seen the video of (Union Minister Narendra Singh) Tomar’s son, who is stealing money of farmers, the poor and labourers without hiding it, without fear and openly on a video call. You saw the video, brothers and sisters. Whose money was he talking about? He was saying that 10 crores will go here, 20 crores will go there, and 100 crores will go where. Put it in this account of this bank, put it in that account. Whose money was he talking about? While it was talking about your money, it was about the money of the people of Madhya Pradesh,” he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

In the video, his son could seen taking about arranging money transfer to a bank account. The person with whom he is speaking is not known and there is a talk about transaction of ₹250 crore. HT could not verify authenticity of the video, which Tomar’s close aides termed fake and part of Congress conspiracy.

The Union minister’s son has claimed the video is fake and has also got an FIR registered against unidentified persons in this connection.

Gandhi continued his criticism of BJP leaders in the state.

“All their ministers and their chief ministers are involved in corruption. In Mahakal corridor, mid day meal money, Vyapam scam is the biggest, one crore youth were harmed, 40 people died? There is no inquiry into Patwari scam, MBBS seats are sold, but one thing is that brothers and sisters, Narendra Modi does not do any inquiry into Shivraj government. No income tax, no CBI, no ED”, he said.

Gandhi also expressed confidence over the Congress party getting a minimum of 150 seats in the state assembly polls.

“Remember, in the last assembly elections you did not choose your BJP, you chose the Congress party government. But BJP formed the stolen government. You did not form this government. Therefore, this time I want the people of Madhya Pradesh to clearly tell the BJP that the Congress party should get 150 seats, not one less”, he said.

Gandhi also pointed out that the BJP government continues to dole out benefits to 1-2 industrialists.

“First of all, the entire benefit is given to two-three big industrialists. Narendra Modi ji gives all the benefits to his 1-2 industrialist friends and Adani ji gets all the work. The money comes from your pocket and comes from GST. Where does the money come from? It comes from GST. So, what is the system that they take money from farmers, unemployed youth, small businessmen and put the money in Adani ji’s pocket and you will see the face of Modi ji or Shivraj ji 24 hours a day through the media”, Gandhi alleged.

