Robbers loot sugar bags from goods train, 1 injured in exchange of fire with RPF
BHOPAL/ MORENA: A group of robbers carrying arms looted sugar bags from a goods’ train in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday morning, said officials of the Railway Protection Force, adding that one of the robbers was injured in exchange of fire with the RPF personnel.
RPF tried to stop the robbers but the latter fired at the force. In a retaliatory fire, a robber identified as Ravi Sharma was injured. Sharma has been admitted in the district hospital.
“The engine of the Delhi-bound Goa Express broke down at Sikrauda railway station in Morena district last evening. The goods train from Delhi to Andhra Pradesh was stopped to send the passenger train forward immediately. The engine of the goods train was fitted in Goa Express. The goods train loaded with sugar bags was parked in the loop line. Around 4am in the morning, the miscreants broke the gate of the bogie of the goods train and looted hundreds of sacks of sugar,” Jhansi division RPF inspector Kamlesh Arya said,
“The Railway Protection Force and the civil line police, who were patrolling, tried to stop the miscreants, but they fired on the force. For about an hour, there was intermittent firing from both sides,” he said.
In the meantime, more police force reached the spot and seeing them robbers ran away from the spot leaving some of the looted bags. One of the miscreants identified as a resident of Sikrauda Ravi Sharma was found injured,” said Arya.
Police said Sharma was being interrogated to find out other robbers involved and Railway Police Force was trying to find out who gave them information about the sugar in bogies.
-
SPPU announces Blended Academy for teaching and learning with University of Melbourne
PUNE The University of Melbourne on Wednesday, announced the launch of the UoM Blended Academy for Teaching and Learning in collaboration with the Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Academy caters to the increased demand for blended learning in India and provides graduating students with opportunities for further enrolment in postgraduate courses offered by the University of Melbourne, as well as a pathway for Indian students for an easy transition into leading universities across the globe.
-
Anil Deshmukh remanded to CBI custody till April 11
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to CBI custody till April 11 in connection with the corruption case registered against the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader. The central investigating agency had registered the corruption case against Deshmukh on April 21, 2021, based on allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
-
Mumbai police recover lost bag with gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh from auto-rickshaw
Mumbai: Cops traced an auto-rickshaw in Kandivali on Tuesday and recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh, within six hours after a couple forgot the bag in the three-wheeler. The Jogeshwari residents were carrying their gold jewellery to drop it off at the residence of Thapa's sister, who stays at Kandivali west. When the rickshaw left, they realised that they left the bag with gold jewellery in the three-wheeler.
-
Charni Road railway station to get ₹2.53 crore makeover
To upgrade passenger amenities and revamp the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway will begin its redevelopment work from May. “The designs are final and we will soon begin the redevelopment of the Charni Road railway station,” said Western Railway, chief public relations officer, Sumit Thakur. Apart from the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway will also redevelop its Dadar and Grant Road railway stations.
-
75-year-old fisherman feared drowned in Thane, search operations on
A 75-year-old fisherman who went fishing on April 3 at the Naglabunder creek has gone missing and Balram Ramdas Bhoir's' family has now alerted the authorities. Fearing him drowned, a search operation is being carried out by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) along with Kasarvadavali police, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and local fishermen of Naglabunder. The family claimed that Balram Ramdas Bhoir's boat must have overturned while fishing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics