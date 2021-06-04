Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / SDM removed over sexual harassment charges in MP’s Dewas
SDM removed over sexual harassment charges in MP’s Dewas

Collector Chadramouli Shukla said the woman showed him the obscene chats and messages and added he has removed the sub-divisional magistrate and attached him to the district headquarters
By Nitin Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 03:55 PM IST
A sub-divisional magistrate has been removed from his post after a food inspector in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas accused him of sending her obscene messages, touching her, and making inappropriate comments after calling her inside his cabin. “I ran away from his cabin. Later, he called me and said it was just a trailer. I objected but he did not stop,” said the inspector. “I called my husband and we both talked to him, but he misbehaved with us. Later, I lodged the complaint with the district collector with all proofs having screenshots of chats and text messages.”

The inspector has also filed a police complaint.

Collector Chadramouli Shukla said the woman showed him the obscene chats and messages and added he has removed the sub-divisional magistrate and attached him to the district headquarters. He has ordered a probe into the matter.

Additional police superintendent Suryakant Sharma said they were investigating the matter and collecting evidence. “A First Information Report will be lodged after investigation.”

