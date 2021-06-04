MP man booked for killing neighbour’s pet dog

A 53-year old man was booked for allegedly killing his neighbour’s pet dog after it bit his wife in Indore, said police.

Narendra Vishvaiyya, 53, was arrested under Section 429 (mischief by killing and maiming cattle) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of neighbour Vedik Pathak.

Police also booked Pathak, the dog’s owner, under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC.

Also Read | Cops carry corpse on foot after family refuses to help in Bhopal

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Santosh Dwivedi said, “Vishvaiyya claimed that he shot the dog dead with his licensed rifle because it bit his wife and she had to be administered an anti-rabies injection.”

“He said the dog bit several people in the locality but the owner didn’t do anything,” said Dwivedi.