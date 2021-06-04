Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP man booked for killing neighbour’s pet dog
MP man booked for killing neighbour’s pet dog

Police also booked the dog’s owner after it was alleged that the dog bit several people and he did not do anything about it
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:19 PM IST

A 53-year old man was booked for allegedly killing his neighbour’s pet dog after it bit his wife in Indore, said police.

Narendra Vishvaiyya, 53, was arrested under Section 429 (mischief by killing and maiming cattle) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of neighbour Vedik Pathak.

Police also booked Pathak, the dog’s owner, under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Santosh Dwivedi said, “Vishvaiyya claimed that he shot the dog dead with his licensed rifle because it bit his wife and she had to be administered an anti-rabies injection.”

“He said the dog bit several people in the locality but the owner didn’t do anything,” said Dwivedi.

