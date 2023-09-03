Himachal govt mulling policy for hemp cultivation: Revenue minister

Shimla Revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Friday that the state government is exploring the possibility of cultivating hemp for industrial, medicinal and scientific purposes. The initiative is aimed at granting patients access to medicinal cannabis and generating revenue from cannabis-derived products. Minister Jagat Singh Negi underscored the state’s commitment to combat drug abuse and regulate hemp cultivation for non-narcotic applications (HT File)

Negi emphasised that the existing legal framework, including the Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 and the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1989, will guide the formulation of this policy.

Negi underscored the state’s commitment to combat drug abuse and regulate hemp cultivation for non-narcotic applications. He said that the aim is to safeguard the interests of farmers and consumers while capitalising on the market potential of hemp-based products that command good prices.

Advocate Deven Krishna Khanna presented a draft of the proposed policy at the committee meeting. Commissioner of state tax and excise Yunus assured consideration the policy by the department.

