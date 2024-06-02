Spice of Life: In learning we teach, and in teaching learn

As the semester nears conclusion, exam frenzy seizes both the teacher and taught. During the orientation or induction programme at the commencement of the academic session, we proudly showcase our co-curricular achievements. Education means all-round development and we encourage our students to participate in various events and not limit themselves to academics. ‘All work and no play make Jack a dull boy.’ Cells, clubs, societies and fests keep the campus pulsating with vibrancy. Education means all-round development and we encourage our students to participate in various events and not limit themselves to academics. (For The Washington Post)

Soon, it’s time to take a U-turn. Assessment, assignment and question bank are sacrosanct. Revise, mug up, slog to success. The dictum to follow: ‘Practice makes the man perfect.’

As teachers we all complain of dwindling attendance and casual approach of our students. While the lectures have thin strength, the institution ground, cafeteria and student centre are crammed. ‘Birds of a feather flock together.’ Traditional methods and routine classroom teaching are losing their charm. In the era of information technology, erudition is just a click on swanky gadgets. We educators need to embrace blended methodology and bring them back to classrooms. After all ‘opposites attract’; the expert and the novice.

Our class comprises an amalgamation of students: Brilliant, average, slow, attention-seekers, naughty ones, studious ones and so on. As we mature in our career, we learn to handle the diverse group yet regulate the class as a unified organic whole. To excel, they need to work hard all through the session. ‘Slow and steady wins the race.’ Make notes, solve exercises and revise. Many a times, the university results spring up surprises. A few hit the serious mode days before the exam. Their methodical, focused approach scores over the industrious one. ‘Fortune favours the brave.’

The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, has ushered a sea of change in the education system. Introduction of major/minor subjects, multi-disciplinary courses, skill development, ability enhancement, value-added, etc. Traditional courses are obsolete. Many colleagues refused to budge under an alibi ‘you can’t teach an old dog new tricks’. The system is in a transitional phase and we will have to adopt and adapt to survive. The lockdown during the pandemic necessitated technology-enabled teaching and now it’s an integral part of the system. We have class groups; we share PDFs and use the online mode. As part and parcel of the system, we have to undergo the renewal process. Yes, we can teach language and literature through contemporary techniques. ‘You are never too old to learn.’

Ancient India was a seat of learning. There is a long list of India’s contribution to the entire world. ‘Let us hold fast to the words of our ancestors’. Let us stay rooted in our rich tradition and cultural heritage. But contemporary times call for a change, to embrace modernity to absorb the influx of vast scholarship, hop on the innovation wagon and leave the beaten track. ‘Wise men make proverbs and fools repeat them.’ kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com

The writer is associate professor and head of the department of English at Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri