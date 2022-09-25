Teacher, calls himself ‘swachhata mitra’, asks girl to remove dirty uniform; suspended

A school teacher in Madhya Pradesh was suspended after he allegedly asked a 10-year-old girl to take off her dirty clothes in front of other students.

The incident came to light after pictures of the class 5 student surfaced on social media - in which she was seen in her undergarments, while the accused teacher - Shrawan Kumar Tripathi - was seen washing her clothes with other pupils standing nearby. The student had to sit in that condition for about two hours till her clothes dried, a PTI report said.

Tripathi, posted as a teacher in Bara Kala village of Shahdol district, run by the tribal affairs department in the village, shared pictures of the incident on a WhatsApp group of the department while calling himself a “Swachhata Mitra” (cleanliness volunteer).

As images of the event circulated on social media, Tripathi was suspended on Saturday amid an uproar. The suspension order was issued by the MP tribal welfare department assistant commissioner, Anand Rai Sinha, a day after the incident.

"After noticing the girl's filthy uniform, the teacher reportedly instructed her to remove it and wash it in front of other students. The authorities have launched an investigation into the situation”, an official said.

(With agency inputs)

