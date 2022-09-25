Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Teacher, calls himself ‘swachhata mitra’, asks girl to remove dirty uniform; suspended

Teacher, calls himself ‘swachhata mitra’, asks girl to remove dirty uniform; suspended

bhopal news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 04:10 PM IST

MP Tribal Welfare Department's assistant commissioner Anand Rai Sinha said that after he came to know about pictures of the incident, the teacher, Shrawan Kumar Tripathi, was suspended on Saturday.

The teacher shared pictures of the incident on a WhatsApp group of the department, while terming himself as “Swachhata Mitra” (cleanliness volunteer).
The teacher shared pictures of the incident on a WhatsApp group of the department, while terming himself as “Swachhata Mitra” (cleanliness volunteer).
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

A school teacher in Madhya Pradesh was suspended after he allegedly asked a 10-year-old girl to take off her dirty clothes in front of other students.

The incident came to light after pictures of the class 5 student surfaced on social media - in which she was seen in her undergarments, while the accused teacher - Shrawan Kumar Tripathi - was seen washing her clothes with other pupils standing nearby. The student had to sit in that condition for about two hours till her clothes dried, a PTI report said.

Read | School bus driver rapes nursery student in Bhopal, accused's house razed

Tripathi, posted as a teacher in Bara Kala village of Shahdol district, run by the tribal affairs department in the village, shared pictures of the incident on a WhatsApp group of the department while calling himself a “Swachhata Mitra” (cleanliness volunteer).

Also Read | Ex-students arrested for shooting girl’s obscene video at Bhopal college

As images of the event circulated on social media, Tripathi was suspended on Saturday amid an uproar. The suspension order was issued by the MP tribal welfare department assistant commissioner, Anand Rai Sinha, a day after the incident.

"After noticing the girl's filthy uniform, the teacher reportedly instructed her to remove it and wash it in front of other students. The authorities have launched an investigation into the situation”, an official said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
madhya pradesh bhopal city
madhya pradesh bhopal city

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out