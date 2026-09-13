Bijapur, A 14-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually harassed by a teacher at a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday. Teacher sexually harasses 14-year-old girl at residential school in Chhattisgarh; booked

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case against the teacher employed at the Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidyalaya in Bhopalpattnam police station area, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, an official said.

Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar Jha said that the accused, who is in his early 40s, allegedly touched the student inappropriately in October last year and also misbehaved with her on several occasions.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 74 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, he said.

Some other students from Classes 9 to 11 have also alleged inappropriate touching and misbehaviour by the accused, and their statements are also being recorded, another official said.

He said that the parents of some students informed the police that the matter had recently been brought to the school principal's attention. So, it is also being investigated whether the principal had initiated any action.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed the Bijapur district collector and the superintendent of police to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and take strict action.

"If any complaint is ignored, an attempt was made to suppress it, or negligence in duty is found at any level, accountability should also be fixed," Sai said in an official statement.

The chief minister also directed all districts to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure regular inspections of girls' hostels, ashrams and residential schools.

Collectors have been asked to ensure strict compliance with prescribed safety arrangements and protocols at such institutions and review the regular presence of wardens and other responsible staff, campus security arrangements, and mechanisms for addressing complaints by children, the statement said.

Sai said the system should not be limited to taking action only after receiving a complaint, and stressed the need for regular inspections, continuous interaction and effective monitoring to identify and prevent such situations.

He said the safety and dignity of children could not be compromised and that complaints of abuse, harassment or an unsafe environment must be dealt with promptly and sensitively.

"Residential schools and hostels are not merely places of education for children, but their homes. Parents send their children to these institutions with trust, and protecting that trust is the responsibility of every official and employee associated with them," the CM said.

Sai directed district collectors and SPs to ensure immediate coordinated action by the concerned departments and police whenever complaints of misconduct, harassment or intimidation of girl students are received.

Counselling and other necessary assistance should also be provided to victims wherever required, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.