This hand pump in Madhya Pradesh village spouts liquor | Watch

Police on Wednesday made a surprising discovery, during a raid on a suspected illegal liquor den in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. They found a hand pump dispensing liquor instead of water.

The engineering marvel was discovered when police stormed the hamlet and found eight barrels filled with liquor buried underground. Drums of liquor were concealed underground at a distance of a few metres from houses, and the accused then installed hand pumps over them, which were connected to drums containing the liquor.

"A hand pump attached with the drums of raw liquor hidden underground was also recovered. When police personnel started pumping it, liquor started coming out from the other end (joined by a pipe)," Guna superintendent of police, Pankaj Shrivastava was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The liquor was drawn from the hand pump, and sold in polybags by the dealers. A video of police officers draining booze from a hand pump is now doing rounds on social media. “They were using a hand pump to extract liquor from the drums, which was subsequently poured into pouches and five-litre cans”, Shrivastava added.

According to reports, by the time police arrived at the spot, the accused had escaped. Eight suspects involved in the illegal trade were identified and a search was on to nab them.

Country-made liquor is manufactured in almost every household of the village. Shrivastava said police had undertaken raids in the past too. Additional research is being conducted.

