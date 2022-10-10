3,475 people arrested in drive against addiction in MP

The Madhya Pradesh police have closed all hookah lounges in the state and arrested 3,475 people during a two-day special drive against addiction of drugs, liquor and other prohibited substances, the state’s director general of police (DGP) said on Monday.

The drive was initiated on the directions of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who issued instructions during a review meeting last month.

“As many as 200 people have been arrested in 189 cases under the NDPS Act. Police arrested 2,586 for illicit sale of liquor and another 361 were arrested for consuming liquor at public places, while 362 booked for drunk driving,” said DGP Sudhir Saxena.Police raided at least 4,158 bars and hookah lounges.

Chief minister Chouhan appreciated the effort and said the drive should continue as drug addiction cannot be tolerated in MP.

Chouhan ordered the drive after former chief minister Uma Bharti started a de-addiction campaign. Earlier, she threw stones on some licensed liquor shops to stop consumption of liquor.

MP Congress president Kamal Nath said, “This is nothing but a drama before poll. The BJP-led state government should answer who is patronising this addiction business. Unlike them, we believe in real work ad we will make a committee to run a de-addiction campaign.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON