Probe ordered into union minister Bhagwanth Khuba’s visit to MP tiger reserve

The Madhya Pradesh forest department has ordered a probe into union minister Bhagwanth Khuba’s visit to Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR)’s core area during the monsoon when the reserve is closed to visitors.

STR field director L Krishnamurthy on Monday said a range officer will conduct the probe, which was ordered after environmentalist Ajay Dubey filed a complaint against Khuba citing violation of wildlife regulations.

The national parks and tiger reserves remain closed in the state from July 1 to September 30.

In his complaint to the state forest department and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Dubey said Khuba visited the reserve’s core area with the help of its management on September 23.

Khuba shared a video on Twitter showing him in a government vehicle with the forest officials at the reserve’s core area.

Dubey said Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposes VVIP culture. “He recently mentioned this... [when] cheetahs [were brought from Africa to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno]. Now, action should be taken against the person responsible for the VVIP culture.”

Madhya Pradesh’s additional principal chief conservator (forest) Shubhranjan Sen earlier sent the complaint to Krishnamurthy asking him to probe the matter and submit a report.

Khuba was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts to reach out to him.