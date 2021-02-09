Three comedians arrested with Munawar Faruqui await their release

Three comedians arrested on January 1 along with Munawar Faruqui, who got bail from the Supreme Court on Friday, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments at a new year’s show in Indore remain in prison. Nalin Yadav’s bail plea is pending before the Supreme Court while that of Edwin Anthony and Prakhar Vyas before the high court.

Yadav, 22, dropped out of college to become a comedian. After his arrest, his younger brother, Akash Yadav, 17, has started working to pay for his legal expenses.

“My brother is being punished for being one of the performers at the show...he did not perform. After Class 12, my mother wanted him to continue his studies, but he chose his passion. We faced many financial difficulties, but we always feel proud of my brother. After the sudden demise of my mother, my brother took up all the responsibilities. But now, I am left alone,” said Akash Yadav. The two earlier lost their father.

“I do not have any money to pay fees of the advocate but people, especially friends of my brother, came forward to help me financially..”

The family of Vyas, 24, who was arrested for being one of the organisers of the show, refused to comment.

Vyas’s lawyer, Ajay Bagadia, said his client’s minor brother, who come to support him, was arrested as well. “He was sent to a juvenile home and later released on bail. Prakhar, an MBA student, came in contact with Faruqui in March 2020 and he made 18 calls to him and that was his only fault. Prakhar never made any joke which can hurt the sentiments of anyone. His family is in trauma and will not talk to anyone.”

Anthony’s family also refused to talk to the media. His lawyer, Jitendra Bajpai, said, his client, 25, is also an MBA student, who never offended anyone. “He has been arrested for being at the ticket counter to sell the tickets of the show. This accusation is completely false because the tickets were sold online and there was no ticket counter.”

(With inputs from Neha Jain from Indore)