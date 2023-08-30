MP: 5 workers die after inhaling poisonous gas at food factory in Morena

At least five labourers working at a food factory died of asphyxiation after poisonous gas leaked in the facility around 11 am on Wednesday. Representational image.

The factory by the name Sakshi Food Products is located in Sitapur industrial area of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, and manufactures cherries and sugar free chemicals.

According to officials, the deceased have been identifed as Ramavatar Gurjar (35), Veer Singh Gurjar (30), Ramnaresh Gurjar (40), Ganesh Singh Gurjar (40), and Giriraj Gurjar (28), all locals.

Morena district hospital civil surgeon Dr Gajendra Singh Tomar confirmed that the five labourers died from inhaling poisonous gas. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The factory was evacuated following the incident.

