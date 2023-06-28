Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 12 killed after mini truck falls into river in MP’s Datia: Police

12 killed after mini truck falls into river in MP’s Datia: Police

ByMahesh Shivhare
Jun 28, 2023 12:46 PM IST

The state home minister Narottam Mishra announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the family members of the deceased

In a tragic incident, as many as 12 persons were killed while three others were injured after a mini truck hit an under construction bridge and fell into an overflowing Buhra river in Datia on Tuesday, said police.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver. (HT photo)
Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver. (HT photo)

All the deceased were members of a family. They were going to Tikamgarh from Gwalior in the mini truck for a marriage.

Datia superintendent of police, Pradeep Sharma said, “The rescue operation has concluded and all the missing and feared dead were found alive. As many as five died and 12 were injured.”

Also Read: Punjab man, two sons killed in Bareilly road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver.

Reacting to the incident, state home minister Narottam Mishra said, “The injured are going to be provided all kinds of help. 4 lakh will be given to family members of deceased.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
datia
datia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out