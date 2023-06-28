12 killed after mini truck falls into river in MP’s Datia: Police

In a tragic incident, as many as 12 persons were killed while three others were injured after a mini truck hit an under construction bridge and fell into an overflowing Buhra river in Datia on Tuesday, said police. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver. (HT photo)

All the deceased were members of a family. They were going to Tikamgarh from Gwalior in the mini truck for a marriage.

Datia superintendent of police, Pradeep Sharma said, “The rescue operation has concluded and all the missing and feared dead were found alive. As many as five died and 12 were injured.”

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver.

Reacting to the incident, state home minister Narottam Mishra said, “The injured are going to be provided all kinds of help. ₹4 lakh will be given to family members of deceased.”

