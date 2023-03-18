Trainee female pilot, instructor killed in plane crash in MP’s Balaghat

A trainee female pilot and the plane’s instructor were killed after a chartered aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat on Saturday afternoon, police said. According to preliminary information, the aircraft took off on Saturday afternoon from Birsi airport in Gondia district of Maharashtra (Twitter screengrab)

The aircraft was found crashed in Bhakku Tola village in Kirnapur hills of Balaghat, police said.

Upon reaching the accident site, police recovered two bodies who were identified as one trainee female pilot Rukshanka and the plane’s instructor Mohit Kumar, said Sameer Saurabh, superintendent of police (SP), Balaghat.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft took off on Saturday afternoon from Birsi airport in Gondia district of Maharashtra.

Birsi airstrip controller Kamlesh Meshram while confirming the incident said their last location was found in Kirnapur in Balaghat around 3.45pm.

“The reason of crash is yet to be known but it might have happened due to bad weather as hail storm was happening Balaghat on Saturday,” he added.