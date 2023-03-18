Home / Cities / Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J&K's Pulwama

Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
Mar 18, 2023

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, died in the accident. Twenty-eight passengers were injured and 23 of them have been taken to various hospitals here for treatment, the officials said.

Four people were killed and 28 injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle as the driver lost control of the vehicle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Four people died when a bus turned turtle in J&K's Pulwama. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)


The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they said.



Further details are awaited.

Story Saved
