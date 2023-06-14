MP: Two shot dead, six injured over land dispute in Raisen district

Two persons were allegedly killed while six others injured in a firing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday evening after two groups allegedly fought over the demarcation of land (Representative Photo)

The incident took place on Tuesday evening after two groups allegedly fought over the demarcation of land, said police.

Jitendra Raghuvanshi, husband of sarpanch, and his cousin Vivek Raghuvanshi, both residents of Kuchwada village, were shot dead by the accused Rammurti Raghuvanshi, said Amrit Meena, additional superintendent of police.

The dispute started when patwari (revenue official) Ajay Dhakad and panchayat secretary Ramakant Raghuvanshi reached Rammurti’s house for the demarcation of government land.

“Rammurti had allegedly constructed half of his house on government land. He and his family members objected to the demarcation and attacked the patwari and panchayat secretary. Later sarpanch’s husband Jitendra, along with his brother Vivek, and four others reached the spot to pacify the matter but Rammurti shot at them. Jitendra and Vivek died on the spot,” said the ASP.

Police said all the injured were taken to the community health centre in Udaipura of the Raisen district where Jitendra and Vivek were declared brought dead while six injured are being treated.

A villager, requesting anonymity, said, “Rammurti used to complain that sarpanch’s husband and other officials were harassing him and targeting his property unnecessarily. On Tuesday evening, Rammurti lost control and started firing.”

Police said the accused is on the run, and efforts are being made to nab him.