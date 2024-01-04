close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal News / UPSC aspirant drowns in dam reservoir while trying to save friend's pet dog in Bhopal

UPSC aspirant drowns in dam reservoir while trying to save friend's pet dog in Bhopal

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 05:26 PM IST

In an attempt to save the pet, Saral & two girls got into the water, holding hands. However, they lost their footing in the current & fell into the reservoir.

A 23-year-old engineering graduate drowned in a dam reservoir in Bhopal while trying to save a friend's pet dog. According to a The Times of India report, the incident took place at Jungle Camp in the Kerwa Dam area. Saral Nigam, who was preparing for UPSC civil services examination, had gone for a walk with two female friends around 7:30 am, one of whom had her pet dog with them, the report said.

Btech graduate drowns in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.(HT File)
Btech graduate drowns in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.(HT File)

At around 8:30 am, while strolling beside the water downstream of the dam, the dog fell into the water. To save the pet, Saral and the two girls got into the water, holding hands. However, they lost their balance in the current, and all three fell into the reservoir. The girls managed to reach the shore, but the current swept Saral into deeper waters.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The girls sought help by running to the road and screaming for assistance. The watchman of Jungle Camp responded, but Saral was not visible. The Ratibad police were informed, and they, along with divers and SDERF, rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, Saral's body was found an hour later in 10-15 feet of water.

Saral's parents, particularly his father Sudhir Nigam, a retired principal of a private engineering college, were in a state of shock. The girls, who reside in the same neighbourhood of Chunabhatti, were sent home by the police, and their statements are yet to be recorded. Saral's body has been sent for autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out