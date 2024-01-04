UPSC aspirant drowns in dam reservoir while trying to save friend's pet dog in Bhopal

A 23-year-old engineering graduate drowned in a dam reservoir in Bhopal while trying to save a friend's pet dog. According to a The Times of India report, the incident took place at Jungle Camp in the Kerwa Dam area. Saral Nigam, who was preparing for UPSC civil services examination, had gone for a walk with two female friends around 7:30 am, one of whom had her pet dog with them, the report said. Btech graduate drowns in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.(HT File)

At around 8:30 am, while strolling beside the water downstream of the dam, the dog fell into the water. To save the pet, Saral and the two girls got into the water, holding hands. However, they lost their balance in the current, and all three fell into the reservoir. The girls managed to reach the shore, but the current swept Saral into deeper waters.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The girls sought help by running to the road and screaming for assistance. The watchman of Jungle Camp responded, but Saral was not visible. The Ratibad police were informed, and they, along with divers and SDERF, rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, Saral's body was found an hour later in 10-15 feet of water.

Saral's parents, particularly his father Sudhir Nigam, a retired principal of a private engineering college, were in a state of shock. The girls, who reside in the same neighbourhood of Chunabhatti, were sent home by the police, and their statements are yet to be recorded. Saral's body has been sent for autopsy.