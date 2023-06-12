Video: Massive fire at Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan spreads from 3rd floor to 6th; SDRF on spot

A fire which broke out on the third floor at Satpura Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has now spread to the building's sixth floor. No casualties have been reported so far. Around 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

A massive fire broke at the third floor of Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A fire broke out on the third floor of a building in Satpura Bhawan. No casualties were reported as the staff working there immediately rushed out of the office. 15 fire tenders are present here at the spot to douse the fire. 50% of the fire is under control. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,” RK Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the city's Arera Hills told news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team was also present on the spot. The fire brigade teams of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) have also been called along with the team of the municipal corporation.

Further details are awaited on the cause of the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON