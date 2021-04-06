Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 'Will fix rates for Covid-19 treatment in hospitals': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'Will fix rates for Covid-19 treatment in hospitals': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM said the number of beds in hospitals in state is being increased continuously even as he observed that the Covid cases are on the rise because of the increase in the cases in neighbouring states.
PTI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Indore
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo)

Amid reports that private hospitals are overcharging COVID-19 patients, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the state government will fix the rates of the treatment for patients.

Chouhan also said the number of beds in hospitals across the state is being increased continuously even as he observed that the count of cases is on the rise because of the increase in the cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

"Many people told me today that COVID-19 patients are being charged exorbitantly by private hospitals. We will fix the rates of pandemic treatment in such hospitals," he said.

Chouhan, who is on a 24-hour sit-in in Bhopal, was talking to journalists from various districts in a bid to create awareness about preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Chouhan reiterated he was not in favour of imposing a lockdown in the state for a longer period because such measure affects the economy and the poor.

"Given the current circumstances, I find it appropriate to implement a lockdown on Sunday or any other day," the chief minister said, adding he will take a call on taking additional steps to tackle the epidemic on Wednesday.

Chouhan stressed the need for a massive public campaign to raise awareness about wearing masks in the state as many people are still not using them.

The CM launched the "Swasthya Agrah" sit-in at the Minto Hall in Bhopal at 12.30 pm on Tuesday. He is interacting with people online and conducting his official work from the venue.

