Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Women beaten up with sticks in dispute over dog's barking; four held
bhopal news

Women beaten up with sticks in dispute over dog's barking; four held

  • A video of the alleged incident, which took place in Garha locality on December 5, has surfaced on social media, in which men could be seen beating the women with sticks.
A case of causing hurt and using obscene language has been registered against the accused. (HT FILE)
A case of causing hurt and using obscene language has been registered against the accused. (HT FILE)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Five women were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after their pet dog barked at the accused in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Friday. 

A video of the alleged incident, which took place in Garha locality on December 5, has surfaced on social media, in which men could be seen beating the women with sticks. 

The police arrested Prince Shrivastava (21) and his friends Monu Vishwakarma (26), Bablu Shrivastava (50) and Sibu Dhaiya (21) in connection with the attack on Wednesday and Thursday, inspector Rakesh Tiwari of Garha Town police said.

The trouble started when the dog owned by Sonam Singour (22), one of the victims, barked at her neighbour Prince and he beat the canine with sticks on Sunday, he said. 

When Sonam objected to Prince's behaviour, a heated argument ensued and the four accused beat up Sonam and four of her relatives, the official said. 

A case of causing hurt and using obscene language has been registered against the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh dog.
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out