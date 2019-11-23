BHU controversy: Sit-in over, but protestors, Dr Khan’s supporters stick to their stand

cities

A day after ending their dharna (sit-in), a group of students took out a protest march from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) gate here on Saturday against the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan in the department of sahitya at Banaras Hindu University’s Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV).

Another group, comprising social activists, extended full support to Dr Khan by marching from BHU gate to Assi Ghat.

The group of students opposing the appointment of Dr Khan marched to the local public relations office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Ravindrapuri area of Varanasi.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to PM Modi, demanding that Dr Khan be transferred out of the faculty of SVDV.

Chakrapani Ojha, one of the protestors, said, “We have called off our dharna, not the protest against the appointment of a Muslim as assistant professor in the department of sahitya of SVDV. The protest will continue. By submitting a memorandum, we have urged PM Modi to pay attention to our demand that Dr Firoz should be transferred out of SVDV.”

Ojha also said, “We are not against Dr Firoz. He may teach in the department of Sanskrit at the Faculty of Arts.”

PM Modi’s public relation office in-charge Shiv Sharan received the memorandum and forwarded the same.

The group of social activists and students who marched in support of Dr Khan did so under the banner of Joint Action Committee (a group of like-minded people).

They gathered at the BHU gate with placards bearing slogans: Dr Firoz, we are with you. Banaras supports Dr Firoz.

Dhananjay Tripathi, a group member, said, “We demand security for Dr Firoz in order that he may start working. The BHU administration should ensure it.”

Amit Sharma, another member of the same group, said, “Dr Khan has got his appointment on merit. He studied Sanskrit and excelled in the subject. He has an excellent academic record. We support him.”

On the demand for providing security to Dr Khan, chief proctor Prof OP Rai said, “Whatever steps are required, have already been taken.”

Asked when Dr Khan would start functioning at the department, Prof Rai declined to comment on the matter.

Various departments, including Sahitya, at the faculty of SVDV remained open on Saturday but classes were not held as preparations for semester examinations were under way, said a professor, who did not wish to be named.

In the meantime, there were reports that Dr Khan had applied for the post of assistant professor in the department of samhinta and Sanskrit at the Faculty of Ayurveda in BHU. He had been shortlisted for an interview scheduled on November 29, those reports said.

Reacting to the issue, BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh said, “Any person is free to apply anywhere, any number of times. As a matter of fact, Dr Firoz applied for vacancies in several departments in several universities. The list of candidates shortlisted for an interview for the post of assistant professor at the Department of Samhinta and Sanskrit at Faculty of Ayurveda, which is being circulated in the media, is in respect of his old application and not a new one.”