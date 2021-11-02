Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bihar bypolls 2021: Tejashwi Yadav confident RJD will win by ‘handsome margin’
cities

Bihar bypolls 2021: Tejashwi Yadav confident RJD will win by ‘handsome margin’

Bihar Bypolls Results 2021: Yadav also warned that he won't let anybody ‘steal’ the people's mandate.
Tejashwi Yadav (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:50 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party would win by a ‘handsome margin,’ as counting of votes began for bypolls to two assembly constituencies in Bihar, the voting for which was held on October 30. Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, also stressed that he won't let the mandate of the people be ‘stolen by anybody.’

Follow Live updates on Bihar bypolls vote counting here

“We'll win by a handsome margin. If the administration or other people try to create any disturbance, then I'm here in Darbhanga. I'll not let the mandate be stolen by anybody. Our teams are here and overseeing everything,” Yadav said, according to news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tejashwi yadav rjd jdu bihar bypolls
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP