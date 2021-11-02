Bihar bypolls 2021: Tejashwi Yadav confident RJD will win by ‘handsome margin’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party would win by a ‘handsome margin,’ as counting of votes began for bypolls to two assembly constituencies in Bihar, the voting for which was held on October 30. Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, also stressed that he won't let the mandate of the people be ‘stolen by anybody.’

“We'll win by a handsome margin. If the administration or other people try to create any disturbance, then I'm here in Darbhanga. I'll not let the mandate be stolen by anybody. Our teams are here and overseeing everything,” Yadav said, according to news agency ANI.