Bike robber nabbed in police encounter in Jarcha

Bike robber nabbed in police encounter in Jarcha

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old bike robber was held by the Jarcha Police on Tuesday afternoon, following an encounter in which he was injured. Three of his accomplices managed to flee the spot.

According to police officials, they received a call at around 1.30pm on their helpline number by a man named Pankaj, who informed them that he has been robbed of his bike by four people after they injured him with a stick near the NTPC crossing in Jarcha.

“Following the call, checkposts were set up. When the suspects were spotted, they were asked to stop by a police team. However, they tried to flee and fired at our team, after which they were chased down. One of them was injured by a bullet in his left leg in the retaliatory firing,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The suspect was identified as Mohit, a native of Bulandshahr. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment. The police are on the lookout for three of his accomplices, who managed to flee from the spot.

“The stolen bike was recovered from the suspect along with another bike, which has been traced to a theft in Ghaziabad earlier this year. In addition, we found the countrymade pistol they used to fire at us. A bag containing a fake pistol and the stick used to hit Pankaj was also recovered,” said the DCP.

Police officials are trying to identify other cases in which the suspects may have been involved.

