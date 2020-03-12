e-paper
Biker dies after car hits him; driver held

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:53 IST
HT Correspondent
A 23-year-old man died after a car hit his bike at Kalyan phatka near Daighar in Thane on Tuesday. The pillion rider was injured. Sagar Singh was riding the bike and his friend Mohammad Shahnawaz Sarsuddin, 22, was sitting pillion. Both are residents of Airoli. Pavitra Rungta, 45, from Andheri was driving the car rashly and has been arrested, said a police officer from Shil-Daighar police station.

