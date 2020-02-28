Bikram Singh Majithia among Akali MLAs detained for protesting outside Punjab finance minister’s house

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 15:40 IST

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators, led by Bikram Singh Majithia, were detained after they protested outside Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s residence here on Friday.

The protesters accompanied family members of farmers who committed suicide due to farm debts.

Majithia is the younger brother of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The protesters blocked the entrance of Manpreet’s residence to prevent him from reaching the state assembly, where he was scheduled to present 2020-21 Budget.

After a brief scuffle with the police, the protesters were detained.

Aam Aadmi Party members also protested against the Congress government outside the assembly here over its alleged failure to fulfil its poll promise of providing jobs to youngsters. The party MLAs also demanded a rollback in the hike of electricity rates.

SAD MLAs and other party leaders were taken to the police station in Sector 3, Chandigarh, while Bikram Singh Majithia was detained at the Sector 17 police station.