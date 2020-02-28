e-paper
Home / Cities / Bikram Singh Majithia among Akali MLAs detained for protesting outside Punjab finance minister’s house

Bikram Singh Majithia among Akali MLAs detained for protesting outside Punjab finance minister’s house

HIGH DRAMA The protesters, accompanied by family members of farmers who committed suicide due to farm debts, blocked the entrance of Manpreet’s residence to prevent him from reaching the assembly, where he was to present the budget

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia being taken away by police after he led the protest in front of Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s residence and tried to prevent him from reaching the assembly to present the budget in Chandigarh on Friday.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia being taken away by police after he led the protest in front of Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal's residence and tried to prevent him from reaching the assembly to present the budget in Chandigarh on Friday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators, led by Bikram Singh Majithia, were detained after they protested outside Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s residence here on Friday.

The protesters accompanied family members of farmers who committed suicide due to farm debts.

Majithia is the younger brother of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The protesters blocked the entrance of Manpreet’s residence to prevent him from reaching the state assembly, where he was scheduled to present 2020-21 Budget.

After a brief scuffle with the police, the protesters were detained.

Aam Aadmi Party members also protested against the Congress government outside the assembly here over its alleged failure to fulfil its poll promise of providing jobs to youngsters. The party MLAs also demanded a rollback in the hike of electricity rates.

SAD MLAs and other party leaders were taken to the police station in Sector 3, Chandigarh, while Bikram Singh Majithia was detained at the Sector 17 police station.

