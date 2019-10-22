BJP content at Pune’s revised turnout of 47.68 %; Cong-NCP hopeful

cities

Oct 22, 2019

Pune Monday’s polling turnout, revised by the Election Commission to 47.68 on Tuesday, is a continuation of what the city saw in the April 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when the city witnessed only 49% voter turnout.

Higher turnout normally spells trouble for the incumbents as the extra polling percentage is viewed as the anti-incumbency action.

Lower turnout coupled with a lack of enthusiasm in the opposition’s campaign, has the mood in BJP camp upbeat, as the party hopes to retain all seats in Pune - a total of eight.

However, the Congress and NCP believe they will wrest some seats from the BJP, even if it means aiding a third party, cue, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, contesting from Kothrud.

“We are very confident of winning all eight seats again and even improving our performance in the rest of the district,” said BJP state unit chief Chandrakanat Patil, the contestant from Kothrud taking on the MNS candidate where he took on Kishore Shinde, the MNS nominee.

“We believe, the NCP and Congress alliance has done a good job in four out of the eight seats in the city. While we don’t believe much in what exit polls are claiming, the actual picture will be clearer by Thursday,” said NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade, reacting to exit polls that gave the BJP and Shiv Sena an overall victory in the state.

Monday’s voting brought the curtain down on the month-long exercise for political parties, candidates and workers in the city.

BJP had fielded candidates in all eight seats it had won in 2014, not leaving any seat for the Shiv Sena. The NCP on the other hand contested four seats and the Congress, three.

After creating a buzz during the Lok Sabha polls, it remains to be seen what impact smaller parties like the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), will have on the final count, scheduled for Thursday, October 24.

According to political observers, Pune Cantonment and Khadakwasla are likely to be the closest contests. Pune Cantonment recorded the lowest voting percentage in Western Maharashtra, at 43.29 per cent.

In Cantonment, BJP’s Sunil Mane is taking on Congress city unit chief Ramesh Bagwe, while in Khadakwasla, BP’s Bhimrao Tapkir is contesting against NCP’s Sachin Dodke.

